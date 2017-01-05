 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Wrestling Bees rout F-M, 55-14

Jan 05, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, High School

Following its 5-3 effort in the Dec. 29-30 Mountain Duals at Dolgeville, the Baldwinsville wrestling team resumed its quest to sweep through the CNY Counties League.

The Bees hosted Fayetteville-Manlius Wednesday night and honored its seniors before the match. Then it went out and controlled matters most of the way, defeating the Hornets 55-14.

Jacob Cavallo opened at 113 pounds by beating Braden Florczyk 10-2,and Zach Hahn (120 pounds) claimed a forfeit. Starting at 132 pounds, B’ville earned five straight victories as Jake Naples and Tyler Patrick (138 pounds) earned second-period pins over, respectively, Ben Christopher and Justin Bedell.

Jeremy Pond, moving up to 145 pounds, handled Ali Salem 13-3. John Eustice maintained the streak, getting a 15-0 technical fall over Alex Dauszka in just 2:29. David Rush wrestled at 160 pounds and pinned Nick Kouznetsov in 2:22.

Though F-M did better in the latter stages of the meet, Dan Fawwaz, at 182 pounds, still earned a 23-second pin over Sam French and Thor Sutphen, moved up to 220, got a fall over Luke Ovidas in 2:14. Cole Accordino claimed a forfeit at 106 pounds.

B’ville will wrestle Syracuse’s Institute of Technology Central next Wednesday before going to the Cazenovia Invitational at Buckley Gym on Jan. 14.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill