Wrestling Bees rout F-M, 55-14

Following its 5-3 effort in the Dec. 29-30 Mountain Duals at Dolgeville, the Baldwinsville wrestling team resumed its quest to sweep through the CNY Counties League.

The Bees hosted Fayetteville-Manlius Wednesday night and honored its seniors before the match. Then it went out and controlled matters most of the way, defeating the Hornets 55-14.

Jacob Cavallo opened at 113 pounds by beating Braden Florczyk 10-2,and Zach Hahn (120 pounds) claimed a forfeit. Starting at 132 pounds, B’ville earned five straight victories as Jake Naples and Tyler Patrick (138 pounds) earned second-period pins over, respectively, Ben Christopher and Justin Bedell.

Jeremy Pond, moving up to 145 pounds, handled Ali Salem 13-3. John Eustice maintained the streak, getting a 15-0 technical fall over Alex Dauszka in just 2:29. David Rush wrestled at 160 pounds and pinned Nick Kouznetsov in 2:22.

Though F-M did better in the latter stages of the meet, Dan Fawwaz, at 182 pounds, still earned a 23-second pin over Sam French and Thor Sutphen, moved up to 220, got a fall over Luke Ovidas in 2:14. Cole Accordino claimed a forfeit at 106 pounds.

B’ville will wrestle Syracuse’s Institute of Technology Central next Wednesday before going to the Cazenovia Invitational at Buckley Gym on Jan. 14.

