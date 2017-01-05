NOPL news: Collection memorializes employee

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

The Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) suffered a sad loss this past July when Jill Wiechmann, a longtime friend and employee of NOPL North Syracuse, passed away. Suzanne Nelson, teen librarian at the same library and a friend of Jill’s for more than 15 years, called her a “tireless employee who was very devoted to the library.”

Wiechmann was an enthusiastic fan of music, particularly of The Beatles, so when staff wanted to do something in her memory, the answer was clear: a special collection of items featuring her favorite music group.

“I thought this was the perfect way to remember her, spreading her love of music,” said Nelson. “It would have brought her a lot of joy.”

The Beatles collection will be comprised of music, DVDs and books, including autobiographies, biographies, and guitar, piano and voice guides.

The collection will be unveiled the week of Jan. 9 with a special display inside the library. In honor of Wiechmann, staff at NOPL North Syracuse will be wearing special Beatles pins to commemorate the occasion, which coincides with what would have been her birthday.

All are invited to stop by NOPL at North Syracuse to check out an item from this new collection and enjoy some music from The Beatles in memory of Jill.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story