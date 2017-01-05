Municipal meeting notes: Village board schedules budget work sessions, approves new village road race

The Cazenovia Village Board met on Jan. 3 for its first meeting of 2017, and while the board took a number of votes that night, the overall meeting was relatively light.

The main topic of discussion of the night was Ted Bartlett’s update on the Lincklaen House street sign renovation project, which began being discussed in 2015 but took a major step forward on Jan. 4 when the sign was physically taken down off Albany Street and removed for repair work.

Also at the meeting, the board:

Tentatively scheduled 2017 budget work sessions for 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, both in the village offices. The work sessions are open to the public.

Approved the use of certain village roads on April 1 for the first annual April Fool’s 5K fundraiser, sponsored by the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce. The run will be a timed and certified race, with all proceeds to benefit chamber-sponsored community events in the village.

Appointed village planning board alternate Don Raleigh a full member of the board. He will replace former member Jennifer Gavilondo who resigned last year, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Approved the hiring of two part-time officers for the Cazenovia Police Department.

