Lecture to inform residents on upcoming state constitutional convention

On Nov. 7, 2017, New York state voters will find on their ballots the Constitutionally mandated question, “Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution and amend the same?”

Although this question appears every 20 years, in only nine instances in New York state history has there been convened a convention to consider how the state constitution might be altered, potentially changing how government in Albany works.

Recognizing the importance of this opportunity, the Rockefeller Institute, the Government Law Center at Albany Law School, the League of Women Voters of New York State and the Siena Research Institute have joined forces, often with partner organizations from around the state, to try to ensure that each of New York’s voters may vote with a clearer sense of what a Constitutional Convention could achieve.

The League of Women Voters of Cazenovia will sponsor an informational lecture on Jan. 21, by Dr. Henrik N. Dullea, a former member of the SUNY Board of Trustees, who has a long history in higher education and government administration. Dullea received his Ph.D. in political science from the Maxwell School of Syracuse University. He is the author of “Charter Revision in the Empire State: The Politics of New York’s 1967 Constitutional Convention” and co-editor of “Decision 1997: Constitutional Change in New York.”

The lecture will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Cazenovia Public Library community room. The public is invited to attend, learn about this issue and ask questions of the speaker.

For background information on the Constitutional Convention, visit the League of Women Voters of New York State website at lwvny.org.

