From the Cicero tax receiver: Keep us informed of changes to your property

By Sharon Edick

Cicero Tax Receiver

Are you a new property owner? Did you purchase your property in the last few months? Have you paid off your mortgage recently? Have you had a change in your name? Your tax office needs to hear from you so that we can get your taxes to you.

Information on the tax bills may not reflect the changes that have happened to the property in the last six months, so bills could go to the former owner’s new address or even his mortgage company. In situations like this, when the correct owner receives the bill, there is a late penalty due. This certainly will not make the new owners happy. When you purchased your new home, you notified the telephone and utility companies so that you could receive any billing or information; the same is necessary with the tax office. The tax office will not be notified about any changes in ownership by other departments for some six to eight weeks. Only you can tell us.

Failure to receive a bill shall not in any way affect the validity of the taxes or interest prescribed by law. This surely will not make you a happy new homeowner in our town, so please contact the office at 699-2756 with your information. Please have any escrow information available at the same time.

Tax payments made online not submitted instantly

If you are going to be paying your taxes online, you need to know that many of those payments are not done instantly. That company cuts a check payable to the receiver of taxes and mails it to the tax office. There is no direct deposit for these payments; it still happens the old fashioned way — by mail. These payment envelopes do not get a U.S. Postal Service postmark, therefore many arrive at the tax office after the due date and we have to return them to the property owners and request the penalty. This makes for some very unhappy taxpayers. You should contact your bank and verify their policy and time structure for such payments.

