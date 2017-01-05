Cazenovia Public Library to hold ‘Chess For All Ages’ workshop

Children and adults of all ages are invited to join Anton Ninno, president of Syracuse Chess, to learn, play and enjoy a wonderful game of strategy and skill. “Chess for All Ages” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room.

Syracuse Chess is a nonprofit membership association for parents of children who play chess, adult chess players and donors who support the organization’s mission to encourage and support chess programs at schools, libraries, community centers and senior centers in Central New York. Syracuse Chess holds a series of monthly tournaments throughout the school year. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/syracusechess.

Ninno co-founded Syracuse Chess in 2015 after several decades of teaching chess and organizing chess activities for children. He is a teacher at Southside Academy in Syracuse where he started a chess club in 2005. Southside Academy hosts the Syracuse Scholastic Chess Championship each November and the Onondaga County Scholastic Chess Championship each March.

Syracuse Chess has presented “Chess for All Ages” workshops at libraries throughout the Greater Syracuse area. Several participating libraries were assisted in forming community chess clubs. During the Jan. 11 program, the Cazenovia Public Library will gauge interest in starting a chess club of its own. The workshop will begin with a brief presentation.

Chess enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

