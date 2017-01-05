Canton Woods Senior Center: Ring in the new year with programs at Canton Woods

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

2017 has arrived with the promise of new and exciting experiences! Happy New Year! The New Year offers a perfect time to try something new. It is also an opportunity to make healthier choices. Canton Woods can help with both. Canton Woods offers several fitness programs, from Falls Prevention to Arm Chair Aerobics. Find the one that is right for you and start moving. You may also want to consider a new game or activity for “brain exercises” or just for fun. Whatever your interests or goals for 2017, Canton Woods has something for everyone. If you have never visited the center, now is the time to stop in and learn more about our dynamic center. You are sure to find programs you will enjoy.

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

B’ville Express will not pick up riders if the Baldwinsville schools are closed. It will be the responsibility of the rider to cancel any appointments for that day.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 638-4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Canton Woods. This is an opportunity to have any questions about your National Grid bill answered.

The Onondaga County HIICAP representative will visit Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Jan. 12. The class is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Wood for more information and to sign up. 638-4536.

Art Group. Canton Woods Art Group is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The focus is on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome. This group is facilitated by Mike Conway, retired B’ville arttTeacher.

Tracy Clark from the Food Bank of CNY will speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Canton Woods. Tracy will talk about SNAP, Food Sense and other programs the Food Bank provides.

Bunco at Canton Woods on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Call the center to sign up for Bunco.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Jan. 13, the menu includes sliced turkey on a whole wheat Kaiser roll, lettuce and tomato, hearty minestrone soup and tiramisu parfait. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story