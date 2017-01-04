Top traffic cop: Part-time LPD Officer Marcus Lukins cited by county Traffic Safety Board

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

A couple of decades ago when he was a sergeant for the Solvay Police Department, Don Morris, now Liverpool’s police chief, taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program to fifth-graders in the Solvay School District.

One of his students there was Marcus Lukins.

Lukins must have learned his lessons well, because he has grown up to become an effective police officer serving here in Liverpool under the leadership of his former D.A.R.E. instructor.

In fact, Lukins, a part-time officer who’s also employed as a lineman for the Solvay Electric Department, is doing so well at enforcing the state’s Vehicle and Traffic Laws here that Morris nominated him for Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board’s 2016 Overall Performance Award.

Just before Christmas, the LPD was notified that Lukins was selected to receive the award, which will be presented to him at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon on Jan. 11, at the Lakeside Fire Department, 1002 State Fair Blvd., in the town of Geddes.

“Marcus does a great job for the village,” Morris said. “His dedication and availability are outstanding.”

Lukins was hired part-time in April 2013 time upon his completion of the Police Academy at Cazenovia Community College.

For more than three years with the LPD, Lukins has primarily worked the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

“His performance is notable specifically because he has worked less than half the number of hours of full-time officers,” Morris said.

Lukins handles calls for service, protects the village, and has issued a total of 444 traffic citations during the reporting period. Of the 444 tickets, 16 were for suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation; and 291 for speeding.

“Officer Lukins realizes the importance of traffic enforcement and how it benefits the community by reducing crashes,” the chief said.

Not every motorist who Lukins pulls over gets a ticket, Morris said. “He issued numerous warnings as well.”

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story