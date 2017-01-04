DeWitt man found to be in possession of large amount of drugs

Officers report finding marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy at residence

The Town of Manlius Police Department has announced the arrest of a DeWitt man who was found to be in possession of large amounts of multiple drugs while in his vehicle in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in Fayetteville.

Officers report due to a concentration of burglary and larceny complaints, a proactive patrol was being carried out in the area of Homewood Drive in Fayetteville in the early morning of Dec. 30, 2016. While on patrol, officers report seeing a suspicious vehicle and located Christopher M. Burden, 26, of Roycroft Road, DeWitt, and took him into custody.

After an on-scene investigation, police say they found Burden was in possession of over one pound of marijuana and an amount of cocaine, and was subsequently charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, a DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Another investigation at Burden’s residence by the Manlius PD and the DeWitt Police department resulted in the the location of large amounts of marihuana, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy, among other items and substances. Burden was then additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second, third, fourth, and seventh degrees, and criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree. He was remanded to the justice center and is awaiting a further court appearance.

The Town of Manlius Police Department is seeking information from anyone that might benefit the investigation into this case. Contact the Town of Manlius Police Department at 682-2212 or provide a crime tip by calling 682-TMPD or send information via email TIPS@townofmanlius.org.

