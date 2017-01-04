Comeback helps wrestling Warriors edge C-NS

Liverpool wrestler Josh Hemingway flips over Cicero-North Syracuse's Michael Livesay in their 160-pound bout in Wednesday night's match. Hemingway pinned Livesay in the second period as the Warriors went on to edge the Northstars 36-32.

Wrestling rivals Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse got together again Wednedsay night for the first match of 2017, and it did not disappoint.

Though the Northstars moved out in front at two different points in the match, the Warriors, by winning the last three bouts on the card, rallied for a 36-32 victory.

All of it began with a quick 138-pound bout where Liverpool’s Dylan Wallace pinned Jeff St. Denny in 37 seconds. But C-NS got on the board at 145 pounds when Jacob Hall beat Zach Curcie 10-3 and tied it, 6-6, with Nick Gazzillo earning a 6-3 decision over 152-pound opponent Nick Paganelli.

Now it was the Warriors’ turn to go back in front, thanks to Josh Hemingway, at 160 pounds, pinning Michael Livesay in the second period as Will Ronan (170 pounds) followed by claiming an 11-6 decision over Julian Zavaglia.

Trailing 15-6, the Northstars made its big move at 182 pounds, starting with Jack McDonald beating John Sturtz 10-6 and continuing with Jeremiah Butler (195 pounds) dominating Carmen Sheldon in a 20-5 technical fall. When Christian Anoceto, at 220 pounds, pinned Zach Eason in 78 seconds, C-NS grabbed its first lead, 20-15.

Just as quickly, Liverpool regained the edge, 21-20, with Brady Depan’s second-period fall over 285-pound foe Reis Spicer, with Jeremy Ianno (99 pounds) pinning Dan Sweeney early in the third period.

Again, C-NS was trailing, 27-20, and again it fought back, Dario Ciciarreli getting a pin at 106 pounds over Corey Okun in 1:41 before Nathan Osborne, at 113 pounds, pinned Jacob Ianno late in the second period.

So with three bouts to go, the Northstars led 32-27. The next two bouts were both close ones, but Liverpool took them, Steve Pascarella (120 pounds) beating Jacob Montminy 6-4 and Aiden Connor (126 pounds) going into overtime to top Zach Sweeney 7-5.

Since they were both three-point decisions, though,the outcome hinged on the final bout at 132 pounds between Liverpool’s Jerry Nash and C-NS’s Shane MacDonald. From the start, Nash was in control, never letting MacDonald accomplish and much on his way to a 5-0 decision and a Warriors team victory.

