Claudia Tenney officially sworn into the 115th Congress

Claudia Tenney was officially sworn in to her seat in the 115th Congress as the Representative for the 22nd District of New York on Jan. 10. courtesy office of claudia tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) was sworn into the 115th Congress as the Representative for the 22nd District of New York on Jan. 10.

“It is a distinct honor to be sworn-in today to serve the people of New York in the U.S. House of Representatives. I will bring leadership and tenacity to Washington to ensure that the needs of the 22nd District and upstate New York are met,” Tenney said. “Our office will work tirelessly to give a voice to the 22nd District and will be diligent in assisting all constituents with any issue they have, along with navigating the federal government.”

Tenney said Congress has a “unique opportunity” to implement a positive agenda this term, and she plans to work with her colleagues to “lower taxes, repeal and replace Obamacare, reel in out-of-control spending, rebuild our military, protect our veterans and secure the border.”

“I take on the responsibilities of this job to serve our country and state respectfully, and with great honor. It is humbling to officially begin serving those throughout the 22nd District,” she said.

Tenney succeeds longtime Congressman Richard Hanna who retired at the end of his third term in Congress. The 22nd Congressional District encompasses eight counties in whole or part and the cities of Utica, Rome, Cortland and Binghamton.

