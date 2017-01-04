Caz Lake Association: Dredging not the answer to lake health issues

To the editor:

Recently, a letter to the editor appeared in this newspaper suggesting that Cazenovia Lake should be dredged as a method of controlling the non-native weed and plant growth along the lake bottom. We believe this idea to be unfeasible, and we also wish to refute some of the points that the author made in his letter about the safety of the herbicidal product used.

It is true that weed and plant growth in the lake is a problem, and it is a problem that many in our community, through the leadership of the Watershed Council — the town, village, and lake association — have been coming together to address for quite some time. We have always supported a multi-pronged approach for weed control. This includes not only the safe application of herbicidal treatments, but also weed harvesting, benthic mats and property owner education.

The herbicidal product that has been used in the past and that we intend to use again this coming season, Renovate, has been proven safe by numerous federal and state agencies across the country. It was first approved for treatment in lakes and waterways by the EPA in 2002. No herbicidal product can be labeled for aquatic use if it has more than a one in one million chance of causing significant harmful effects to human health, wildlife or the environment. Many communities across the country have successfully used this herbicidal treatment for years with no negative side effects.

Dredging the lake bottom, as was suggested, would be a costly and destructive endeavor to a well-balanced plant ecosystem, and one that we do not support. The expenses for dredging 200 acres, (the same amount we are targeting to treat, dependent on reaching our $250,000 fund raising goal) of Cazenovia Lake could easily reach as high as $16 million, and would also result in the disruption and destruction of habitats for fish and other aquatic species. This brings into question, if the DEC would grant a permit to do any dredging, much less 200 acres.

Our plan for addressing weed growth in the lake will continue to focus on our multi-pronged approach which includes the regular application of the herbicidal treatment all of which have proven to work.

Cazenovia Lake is a healthy body of water because of a diverse plant community as attested to by experts at the recent lake summit. We need your help to control invasive and native weeds to ensure that health and keep Cazenovia Lake an inviting destination.

Board of Directors

Cazenovia Lake Association

