Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

10 Years

In January, 2007, New Year’s Resolutions were published by the Skaneateles Press. The Press asked residents what they intended to do differently in the upcoming year. The responses ranged from, “Enjoy more champagne,” to “to be kind, receptive, loving, and appreciative to one and all each and every day.” When people were asked today, the community members responses were not so different. These responses ranged from, “to learn to enjoy all the small moments in life and keep my focus on what is most important – family, friends, and love,” to “eat more barbecue.” Even though 10 years have passed, resolutions haven’t really changed.

25 Years

Starting off the New Year in 1992, a notice was posted regarding job opportunities in Australia. Jobs were offered that paid up to $75,000. All occupations were tax free, with paid housing and travel. There are still job opportunities abroad in Australia today, but there is not as great a need as there was twenty-five years ago. Opportunities include working on farms or ranches in the Outback, taking care of children as an au pair, and teaching in schools. If your New Year’s resolution is to travel and encounter new things, visiting Australia is a great option.

50 Years

Fifty years ago, 56 teenagers brought gifts to the Cayuga Home For Children. They brought joy to the children in carrying out a surprise Christmas party including lots of music and games. Today, what was once Cayuga Home For Children, is known as Cayuga Centers. This facility now provides foster care, counseling, and support for families that need help with the challenges of life. As stated on their website, “Our mission is to help children, families, and individuals to grow as independent, healthy productive citizens through quality counseling, residential and support services. We do this in partnership with those we serve as well as government agencies and other service providers.” We encourage you to help today by volunteering to be a foster parent or donating to Cayuga Centers, and giving your time and support for children in need

75 Years

In 1876, a father and son came to Skaneateles and started what became a very successful boat company. They called it Skaneateles Boat and Canoe Co, located in nearby Mottville. They created the first Lightning sailboat, in 1938, which made its inaugural sail in Skaneateles Lake. After creating the sailboat, the father and son were trying to negotiate for a defense contract, in order to build boats for the US government. Despite their success, they were rumored to shut down in 1942, most likely due to a decrease in business. Further research lead us to find out that their company didn’t shut down until 1965, which is a lot longer than the 1942 article indicated. Even after their company had shut down, their legacy continued. In fact, today, the Skaneateles Country Club still uses the same style of boat as the first Lightning sailboat.

100 Years

With cold season at its peak, many people rush to the drug store to pick up a box of medication to help them feel better. 100 years ago, 30 tablets of Rexall, an early 1900’s cold medication, would cost you $0.25; whereas today, 30 tablets of Tylenol goes for $13.95. Since 1917, pharmacies have seriously raised their prices as cold medication has improved. As for cough syrup, a 4oz. bottle would cost $0.25, while today, a 4oz. bottle could cost up to $15. With medication prices on the rise, remember to wash your hands, cough into your sleeve, and stay hydrated to avoid cold medicine all together.

