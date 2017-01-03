Town of Cazenovia releases 2017 municipal meeting schedules

The town of Cazenovia has released its meetings schedules for all municipal bodies for the 2017 year. All meetings will be held at the town office, located in the Gothic Cottage, 7 Albany St., unless specified otherwise.

Town board meetings

Second Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (October and November meetings − first Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m.)

Town board work sessions

Wednesday preceding the second Monday of each month, 7 p.m. (October and November work sessions − Wednesday preceding first Monday of the month, 7 p.m.)

Planning board meetings

First Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Planning board work sessions

Thursday preceding the first Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Zoning board of appeals meetings

Fourth Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (December meeting − TBA, office closed)

Town court

(Village Municipal Building − 90 Albany St.) First four Wednesdays of each month, 5 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story