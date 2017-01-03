Town of Cazenovia releases 2017 municipal meeting schedules

Jan 03, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
The town of Cazenovia has released its meetings schedules for all municipal bodies for the 2017 year. All meetings will be held at the town office, located in the Gothic Cottage, 7 Albany St., unless specified otherwise.
Town board meetings
Second Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (October and November meetings − first Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m.)
Town board work sessions
Wednesday preceding the second Monday of each month, 7 p.m. (October and November work sessions − Wednesday preceding first Monday of the month, 7 p.m.)
Planning board meetings
First Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.
Planning board work sessions
Thursday preceding the first Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.
Zoning board of appeals meetings
Fourth Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (December meeting − TBA, office closed)
Town court
(Village Municipal Building − 90 Albany St.) First four Wednesdays of each month, 5 p.m.
