 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Town of Cazenovia releases 2017 municipal meeting schedules

Jan 03, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Town of Cazenovia releases 2017 municipal meeting schedules

The town of Cazenovia has released its meetings schedules for all municipal bodies for the 2017 year. All meetings will be held at the town office, located in the Gothic Cottage, 7 Albany St., unless specified otherwise.

Town board meetings

Second Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (October and November meetings − first Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m.)

Town board work sessions

Wednesday preceding the second Monday of each month, 7 p.m. (October and November work sessions − Wednesday preceding first Monday of the month, 7 p.m.)

Planning board meetings

First Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Planning board work sessions

Thursday preceding the first Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Zoning board of appeals meetings

Fourth Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m. (December meeting − TBA, office closed)

Town court

(Village Municipal Building − 90 Albany St.) First four Wednesdays of each month, 5 p.m.

Comment on this Story

Years Ago in Skaneateles
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill