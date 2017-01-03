Made in NY: Envisioning the Future 2017 – Call for entries

This year’s Made in New York exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be based on a theme titled “Envisioning the Future.” The theme is inspired by the Peter Drucker quote, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

This is a break from the traditional annual Made in New York exhibit, where the only requirement was that the artist reside in the state of New York. Envisioning the Future is an opportunity for artists to exhibit work that may reflect, but is not limited to, themes such as environment, community, technology, aging, globalism and more. The exhibit encourages creativity and innovation.

The exhibit is an opportunity for artists residing in New York State to showcase their work in a competitive, juried exhibition. The exhibit is open to all mediums, such as photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation and video.

Applicants may submit up to two works completed in the last three years. All entries must be made online at minyentry.org. The entry fee for the exhibit is $5 for members of the Schweinfurth Art Center, and $35 for non-members. The non-member fee includes a one-year membership. The deadline for entries is Jan. 28, 2017.

“Made in NY: Envisioning the Future” will be juried by Yvonne Buchanan, associate professor of studio arts in the School of Art at Syracuse University, and Nancy Green, the Gale and Ira Drukier curator of European and American art, prints and drawing at Cornell’s Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art.

Prizes will be awarded, including $1,000 for Best of Show. Jurors determine the prizes after the installation. The prizes will be announced at the artist reception at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017.

The exhibition will be on view March 24 through May 21, 2017. The opening reception and awards presentation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

The Schweinfurth Art Center is located at 205 Genesee St., Auburn. For more information, call 255-1553 or visit the Art Center’s website at myartcenter.org.

