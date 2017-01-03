Lysander parks and rec to host Valentine’s Daughter Dance

Scheduled for Feb. 18 at Mohegan Manor, the Lysander Parks and Rec Valentine’s Day Daughter Dance is now open to girls in grades two through five and their fathers, mothers, relatives or other adult guardians.

Upon entry to the dance, girls and their special guests will have their picture taken to commemorate the evening. Afterward, families can enjoy music, dancing and light refreshments. Attire is semi-formal.

The Valentine’s Daughter Dance takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Mohegan Manor, located at 58 Oswego St. in Baldwinsville.

Admission is $35 per pair and $15 for each additional girl. Space is limited to 200 people, so be sure to register with the parks and rec office by Feb. 3. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Prior to the dance, Mohegan Manor will offer a 10 percent discount on dinner if you show your dance tickets.

To register for the dance, visit townoflysander.org/departments/parks-and-recreation or contact Lysander parks and rec at 635-5999 or recreation@townoflysander.org. The Lysander parks and recreation department is located at Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

