Liverpool now charging for-profit promoters a park-usage fee

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees established a new fee to be charged of for-profit use of village parks.

Promoters of events such as craft shows will now be required to pay a $100-per-day park-usage fee. Such promoters are already paying $25 for electricity.

Non-profit entities such as American Legion Post 188 and local churches will be exempt.

Upcoming meeting times

Because of the mid-month holidays in January and February, the village board’s regular meeting times have been moved. The trustees will meet at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The following month, they’ll convene at 7 pm. Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Village Cemetery Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Gleason Mansion, 314 Second St.

November police stats

Reading from a memo from Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris, Trustee Matt Devendorf informed the village board at its Dec. 19 meeting that officers issued 238 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws in November after making a total of 309 traffic stops.

Ten arrests were made for driving while intoxicated and six traffic accidents were investigated. Winter restrictions on overnight parking went into effect on Nov. 1, and 40 parking tickets were issued last month.

Officers conducted 138 residential checks and responded to a total of 539 complaints and calls for service in November.

The LPD arrested 34 individuals last month on a total of 50 criminal charges.

Winter parking restricted

Winter parking restrictions in Liverpool are in place now through April 15. Parking on village streets is prohibited between midnight. and 8 a.m. In the Village Business District parking is prohibited between 2 and 8 a.m.

