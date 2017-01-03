January at Maxwell Memorial Library

Submitted by Rena Brower

Maxwell Memorial Library

The construction phase of our renovation is complete, and now we are settling in to our “new” library. We love the bright new colors and lighting, the mobile and more accessible shelving, and the great new circulation and youth services desks. We’ve added three spaces that can be reserved for studying, tutoring, and small meetings. There are six new computers for adults in the main room, and three computers for kids and teens in the youth room.

The collections have been relocated, so just ask staff to help you until you learn where things are. The new comfy furniture and side tables are expected by the end of January.

Thank you for your patience! Come see it all, and tell us what you think.

Youth Services Librarian Rose Burdick has retired. Rose transformed our children’s program, from a complete updating of the book collection to educational and entertaining story times to her mentoring of so many teens from the community. We cannot thank you enough, Rose, and know that our patrons do as well. We wish you and Ken great happiness and many adventures in retirement!

And now a big “welcome” to Melissa Lewandowski, who joins us as our new youth services librarian.

She has served in OCPL and the West Genesee school district libraries, including at Maxwell as a substitute in the past year. Melissa was raised here in Camillus. We are very excited with Melissa’s vision for Maxwell’s children and teens, and know that she will continue to make Maxwell Library a great place for our youth.

We also welcome Pete Schult. As our technology librarian, he is here to give extra assistance with your tech questions. Please call to set up an appointment, or see if he is available for walk-in help. Watch for monthly classes on a variety of tech topics.

Art exhibit

Layers of Hope: Photographs, Jan 4 to 28.

Reception and informal presentation Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The artist group Layers of Hope uses photography to raise awareness of the growing opiate addiction crisis in our community. They hope to show that the opiate epidemic is real and widespread, yet able to be overcome.

Maxwell Matinee (for adults)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Call for title.

Heiress Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) longs to become an opera star in 1940s New York, despite possessing a horrible singing voice. With the help and encouragement of her husband (Hugh Grant) and a talented musician (Simon Helberg), she finds a very strange kind of success as a performer and a recording artist (2016; PG-13; 110 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 672-3661.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club (for adults)

Thursday, Jan.12, 10:30 to noon. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your knitting and unravel a different plot each month. Each new title is kept a mystery until you pick it up. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of next month’s book and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Maxwell Family Movie

Saturday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Call for title. Free. No registration.

A young orphan boy is rescued and raised by a dragon and now must protect his big green friend in this remake of the 1977 Disney classic (2016; PG; 102 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. We provide the popcorn!

Using Your New Mobile Device: The Basics

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2 to 3 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Let tech librarian Pete show you some of the many ways to use your smartphone, tablet, or laptop! He’ll cover some basics, whether it’s for an Apple or Android device. Learn to set it up, connect to wi-fi, add an email account, and more. Bring your own device, fully charged, as well as any IDs and passwords you already have.

Individual Internet Instruction

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Registration required.

Call for your 45-minute one-on-one class with Lois. No question is too basic! Learn email, web surfing, and mouse tricks. Taught on our PCs or your laptop. Please save questions about digital library books, tablets and smartphones for Rena, Pete, or other staff.

Art Reception: Layers of Hope

Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Please join us this evening to see the faces of addiction and recovery in January’s photography exhibit and speak with the photographers who are chronicling both loss and hope.

Between the Lines Book Club (for adults)

Monday, Jan. 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of club selections and reading guides are available at the desk. All are welcome.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting and Annual Meeting

Monday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

The board of trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Katy Benson at least one week before the meeting.

AARP will not conduct tax return preparation at Maxwell Library this year. The library will have limited state and federal forms, as they are received, available for free. Many forms are now available only online; those forms may be printed from the library’s public computers for 25 cents per page. AARP representatives will be available for individual tax return preparation, by appointment only, at the Camillus Senior Center. You may call the Center at 672-3163 or 672-5820 for more information.

Ongoing programs for kids (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers

Mondays and Tuesdays, Jan. 9, 10, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31 (not 16), 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult

Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Saturday Story Time with Ms. Melissa, for ages 1 to 4 with a participating adult; held on the second Saturday of the month

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Creative Discovery for Kids, seasonal crafts, discoveries, and stories for ages 5 to 10

Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Registration preferred.

Go Digital:

With OverDrive, Hoopla, and Cloud Library, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on our website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

We have a variety of devices for you to use or borrow, including ereaders, Google Cardboard virtual reality viewers, iPads, Kindle Fire HD, Microsoft Surface, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Android FamTab, and the AWE children’s computer.

Stay Connected:

Be sure to sign up for our monthly online library newsletter. Submit your name and email address at the library or via email to maxmemlib@yahoo.com, with “Maxwell newsletter” typed in the subject box. The newsletter can also be found on the “News and Events” tab on our website. See upcoming events and register as needed by clicking on the calendar icon on the homepage. Provide your email address and get an automatic reminder three days before the event. And now you can even support your library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website!

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. The library is closed Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Please call 672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

