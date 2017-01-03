Boys hoops Bears handed first defeat by Westhill

Were it simply a five-on-five affair, Tuesday night’s boys basketball showdown between undefeated Chittenango and once-beaten Westhill was conducted on fairly even terms

Add in the bench, though, and it was clear that the state Class B no. 5-ranked Warriors got the better of the state no. 14-ranked Bears, prevailing by a 63-43 margin.

Zach Falkenburg had a tremendous night, producing 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals, but other than hima and Matt Lamphear (11 points), Chittenango managed just two total field goals, both by Hunter Hendrix, who did finish with 13 rebounds.

Chittenango faced several challenges against Westhill. First, there was dealing with the Warriors’ intense man-to-man defensive pressure, which turned every possession into an ordeal.

Even when the Bears did have open looks, those shots would not fall, either on the perimeter and in the paint, and Westhill would lead from the middle of the first quarter onward.

Another issue was the production of Westhill’s top two scorers, Sean Dadey and Kameren Jackson. Dadey sparked a 10-0 first-quarter run with a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and lay-up. Of his 14 points, 10 of them came in the first half, when the Warriors built a 39-26 lead. Dadey also had six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Jackson was comparatively quiet until the third quarter, when he thwarted Chittenango’s attempts to catch up, notching 10 points on everything from inside baskets to 3-pointers, ultimately finishing the night with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus five assists.

Even with that, though, the one thing Chittenango could not overcome was Westhill’s potent group of reserves. Zechariah Brown set a season mark with nine points, all of them earned in the first half, as he, along with Owen Matukas and John Geer, combined for 17 bench points, while the Bears’ bench was shut out.

