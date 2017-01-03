BLUNT BELLE COLUMN: Cazenovia and Facebook, table for two

I’ll begin this article with a story. Followed by something that will blow your mind. I know, the suspense is growing heavy while you prepare for this.

So, last week my mom and I are getting our nails done, and someone I know and my family knows very well, came up to us to say hello. We chatted and I thanked her for the book she lent me. Then she mentioned a private Facebook group for Cazenovia. I gladly accepted because I desperately needed the help to shed some winter weight, and then we went our separate ways.

Upon coming home, I went to my computer and saw that there were a lot of members of this Facebook group, consisting of Cazenovia and its surrounding areas. I was then very intrigued. So, as nosy as I am, I looked up groups that were in Cazenovia on Facebook. I just about fell out of my seat.

There are so many groups, businesses and organizations here in Cazenovia, it’s remarkable. If you don’t believe me, I will list a few for you. (And yes, these are all real):

•Cazenovia Republican (obviously)

•Cazenovia Lifestyle

•Cazenovia Chamber

•Cazenovia Animal Hospital

•Cazenovia Children’s House

•Cazenovia Equipment Company

•Cazenovia Public Library

•Cazenovia Police Department

•Cazenovia Farmers’ Marker

•Cazenovia Fire Department

•Cazenovia Preservation Foundation

•Cazenovia Ski Club

•Cazenovia Art Trail

•Cazenovia Area Community Development Association

•Cazenovia College Athletics

•Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (CAVAC)

•Cazenovia Summer Concert Series

•Cazenovia Forum

•Cazenovia Arts

•Cazenovia Concerned Citizens

•Cazenovia Lake

•Cazenovia Garden Club

•Town of Cazenovia Highway Department

•Town of Cazenovia

•Cazenovia Fit Families

Those are just a few I picked out of tons more! Literally (haha) almost every restaurant, business, clothing store, activity, or lodging has their own Facebook page. If you are struggling with anything life throws you, find comfort that there is a group for you. There are so many ways to connect to local people, voice your point of view, and read other valuable opinions online. This is a great way to stay connected to the town and village and be able to know what is going on and when. I visited each page and each provides ample information on how to contact their organization, give back or get involved.

Also, try and talk to people around you like I did with my friend. There are men’s organizations, women’s organizations, even people that get together to walk around town and get exercise — it really is an amazing thing. For a town and village so small, it’s heartwarming we have this sort of support among us. To me, it gave me a newfound sense of pride for living here. Not that I wasn’t before, but I didn’t know there were so many groups of people getting together to help themselves and each other.

To make our network even more excited, there is a website that is beyond useful for Cazenovia, if you don’t know, let me share with you. It’s called “Nextdoor.com” It’s very easy to utilize. Just go to your favorite search engine and type in “Next door Cazenovia” and it will pop up. This site is extremely helpful. There are suggestions that range from A to Z – urgent alerts, classifieds, babysitting, painting, lost and found, and recommendations for any handyman needs. I even looked up a neighbor so I can call him by his first name instead of “pretty lawn guy!” So, if you’ve lost a wallet or need something to do… Visit this site. Trust me! If you don’t, at the end of the day (or beginning) everyone needs help. Maybe a ride somewhere or to fix a leaky faucet. This is the place to go.

An old pop song once said “If you’re bored, then you’re boring.” Well there you have it. If you can’t find something to do, or some way to help, then I don’t feel bad for you. Get out there, get involved, and give it all you’ve got. It’s a new year. It’s high time we stop complaining and move forward.

Note: Going online is definitely not an excuse to not read the newspaper. See you next week with a sassy scoop on finding a job!

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story