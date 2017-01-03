Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 22 to 29

Jan 03, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Scott W. Rust, 33, of Cazenovia was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and failure to stop at stop sign.
Viola L. Moore, 48, of Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with welfare fraud in the fourth degree and filing a false instrument in the first degree.
Anna G. Stanford, 24, of Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, acting in a manner injurious to a child under age 17 and equipment violation.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
