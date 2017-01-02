Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative

Jan 02, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
The following establishments were checked and found to be compliant:
The State Police would like to commend these businesses in Onondaga County for their compliance during the initiative and is grateful for their support in preventing underage drinking.
The following arrests were made:
• Eighteen year-old Female from Syracuse, arrested for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree, a class “A” misdemeanor and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol, a class “A” misdemeanor while working at Tops Supermarket 5335 W. Genesee St, Camillus, New York. (The name of the 18 year-old arrestee is not being released due to eligibility for Youthful Offender status with court).
• Becky L. Lamondie, age 43, from Syracuse, New York was arrested for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree, a class “A” misdemeanor and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol, a class “A” misdemeanor while working at Wal-Mart, 5399 W. Genesee St, Camillus, New York.
