Camillus Community Coalition offering free Naloxone training

Jan 02, 2017
The Camillus Community Coalition on Substance Abuse, in partnership with the Camillus Police Department and ACR Health, is offering free Naloxone training on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the West Genesee High School. Pre-registration is NOT necessary and training slots are 4PM-5PM, 5PM-6PM, 6PM-7PM, 7PM-8PM and 8PM-9PM. Participants will receive a voucher for a free Naloxone kit.
