 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Camillus Community Coalition offering free Naloxone training

Jan 02, 2017 Eagle Observer, News, News

Camillus Community Coalition offering free Naloxone training

The Camillus Community Coalition on Substance Abuse, in partnership with the Camillus Police Department and ACR Health, is offering free Naloxone training on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the West Genesee High School. Pre-registration is NOT necessary and training slots are 4PM-5PM, 5PM-6PM, 6PM-7PM, 7PM-8PM and 8PM-9PM. Participants will receive a voucher for a free Naloxone kit.

Comment on this Story

Skaneateles Central School District announces staffing reorganization

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill