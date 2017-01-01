From the Legislature: County to renovate transportation facilities

For decades the county’s Department of Transportation has been occupying two structures that were never designed to be transportation or maintenance facilities. The facilities, referred to as Camillus and North Area, were built in the 1960s and were bought by the county in the 1980s and 1990s. The North Area facility was originally a UPS distribution center and the Camillus garage was initially built to serve as an airport hangar. There is a critical need for improvements to both facilities as they are deteriorating and their current layouts are not ideal for the needs of the highway maintenance workers and for the equipment stored that is necessary to maintain 792 miles of county-owned roads.

Three years ago, the legislature authorized funding for the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation to explore the feasibility of combining the two facilities into one garage built with the county’s transportation needs in mind. Engineering and designs were put together, but the cost of a new facility was staggering, estimates totaled nearly $30 million. The legislature refused to move this project forward at the projected cost, requesting that the administration explore other options.

After many more months of consideration, it was determined that renovations will take place at both of the existing facilities. At a recent meeting of the legislature’s County Facilities Committee, we authorized $8.5 million for improvements to the Camillus garage. The Camillus garage is in need of significant capital investment; the existing structures are converted aircraft hangars with failing roofs, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. The floor and foundation is compromised in numerous areas requiring much of the facility to be completely demolished and reconstructed. Salt storage at the Camillus facility will increase from 2,000 tons to 6,000 tons, which will expedite the distribution of salt and reduce the amount of trips necessary to other salt sheds.

Twenty trucks with 15 different routes are housed at the Camillus facility with approximately 35 employees. When this project is completed, the Camillus facility will have all of the amenities that a new, modern facility would have. This project is long overdue and is essential to protecting some of the county’s most expensive assets —snow plows.

Judy Tassone represents the fourth district, which includes the town of Salina, the village of Liverpool and portions of the town of Geddes. Judy welcomes constituent feedback; she can be reached by email at, tassone@twcny.rr.com or at home, 457-5458.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story