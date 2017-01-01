Canton Woods Senior Center: Baker’s ‘White Christmas’ was wonderful

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

The Baker High School Musical Players put on a wonderful performance of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas!” We applaud them. Thank you to the Baldwinsville Teachers Association for providing tickets and transportation to Canton Woods’ seniors. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the show and had very high praise for the student performers. It was a very merry addition to the holiday festivities. This is a favorite event each year and we truly appreciate the generosity of our Baldwinsville Teachers Association.

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

B’ville Express will not pick up riders if the Baldwinsville schools are closed. It will be the responsibility of the rider to cancel any appointments for that day.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 638-4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Canton Woods. This is an opportunity to have any questions about your National Grid bill answered.

The Onondaga County HIICAP representative will visit Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Jan. 12. The class is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Wood for more information and to sign up. 638-4536.

Art Group. Canton Woods Art Group is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The focus is on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome. This group is facilitated by Mike Conway, retired B’ville arttTeacher.

Tracy Clark from the Food Bank of CNY will speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Canton Woods. Tracy will talk about SNAP, Food Sense and other programs the Food Bank provides.

Bunco at Canton Woods on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Call the center to sign up for Bunco.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $2.75.

