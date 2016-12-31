Girls basketball Wildcats are tournament champs

The West Genesee girls basketball won its division of the 'Hoops for the Hospital' Tournament at SRC Arena Friday night with a 60-50 victory over state-ranked Penfield, improving its overall record to 6-2.

If there were any questions about the West Genesee girls basketball team’s championship ambitions, the Wildcats answered them by beating state Class AA no. 19-ranked Penfield in Friday night’s championship game of the ‘Hoops for the Hospital’ Tournament at SRC Arena.

First, though, the Wildcats had to survive a scare in Thursday night’s opening round against Ithaca, where a big fourth-quarter comeback was needed to pull out a 55-51 decision.

The game went back and forth until the Little Red surged into a 44-37 lead in the third quarter. Just in time, though, WG reclaimed its defensive prowess, limiting Ithaca to just seven points in the final period as the Wildcats made up the deficit and inched in front near the end.

Camryn Chawgo led the comeback, finishing her night with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Help came from Madison Smith, who earned 12 points, along with Haley Collins and Mackenzie Smith, who got eight points apiece as Mya Case added six points.

All this led to Friday’s final against Penfield, from Section V, who had routed Utica Proctor 68-34 in its opening-round and made a second-half comeback in the title game but the Wildcats answered it and earned its biggest win of the season, topping the Patriots 60-50.

Throughout the first half, WG did a solid job finding gaps Penfield’s defenses, translating to baskets and a 32-25 advantage at the break. This didn’t bother the Patriots too much, for in the third period it made up all the ground, forging a 44-44 tie.

Gradually, the Wildcats’ defensive pressure, exploited in the early going, took a toll. Penfield managed just six points in the fourth quarter, so WG could afford to be patient with its attack and mix in timely outside shots with clutch free throws.

Mackenzie Smith would snare tournament MVP honors, pouring in 16 points, but Madison Smith was close behind, her 15 points including five 3-pointers. Mya Case finished with 11 points as Chawgo, an All-Tournament selection, earned nine points. Collins got five of her seven points at the free-throw line.

At 6-2 on the season, WG would get a big test on the first Friday of 2017 when it hosted fellow contender Baldwinsville.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story