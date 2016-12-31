From the Liverpool Public Library: Check out our new Program Guide

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The new Liverpool Public Library Program Guide is out.

That’s an exciting time around the village of Liverpool and surrounding community.

Four times each year, we cram the program guide’s pages with information about each event that will happen within the four walls on the corner of Tulip and Second streets. If you pick it up and flip through its pages — literally or figuratively — you’ll find that with our increasing emphasis on outreach, there are also more programs being scheduled at locations throughout the library’s service area.

For example, “Remembering the Blizzard of ‘66” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. It will feature a look back at the monster storm that hit this area and the entire Northeast that year. Author Jim Farfaglia will feature stories and bring images he used to put together his book of the title above, which attendees can purchase and have signed. The talk will be at Runnings of Clay, 3949 State Route 31. We think this could be the start of a great relationship between that store and the LPL. You can register for the event on the calendar page at LPL.org.

For tweens, the event Chocolatology will be held for those aged 9 to 12 at the Soule Road School Complex. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, kids can explore the world of chocolate by tasting fondue, testing recipes and letting loose the sweet tooth. They have to register at LPL.org, and spaces may go fast. Registration begins Jan. 16 for Liverpool Central School District residents, a week later for everyone.

The LPL’s social group 55+ meets monthly, and the February session for folks ages 55 and over will feature a guided tour of the Onondaga Historical Association at 321 Montgomery St. in downtown Syracuse. Meet there at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Again, please register at LPL.org.

Of course, you can find the dates, times and descriptions of all your favorite library events in the Program Guide. Children’s programs, family outings, movie screenings, lectures, technology education … whatever our programming librarians think will interest the community.

Getting the program guide at the start of the season will allow you to plan your life.

Winter. Spring. Summer. Fall. January through March. April through June. July and August. September through December.

The program guide can be downloaded as a PDF at LPL.org. It’s up there now. We’ll send you one if you sign up for our mailing list at our web site. And we keep racks full for the taking in the library.

