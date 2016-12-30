Skaneateles wrestlers go 3-1 at Binghamton meet

By just a couple of points, the Skaneateles wrestling team missed out on a chance at a clean sweep during Friday’s Patriot Duals at Binghamton High School.

All told, the Lakers faced four opponents, but the first round had all the drama as Skaneateles took a narrow 42-40 defeat to Walton-Delhi, from Section IV.

At 106 pounds, J.W. Simmons faced one of Section IV’s top wrestlers, Walton-Delhi’s Chandler Merwin. For six minutes, they went at it, but Simmons, who was unbeaten in 12 bouts going into the day, lost a 5-3 decision.

Skaneateles actually won more bouts than Walton-Delhi, but paid for four forfeits. Matt Goetzmann (138 pounds), James Leubner (152 pounds), Ian Frackelton (170 pounds), Pat Greenfield (182 pounds) and Joey McIntyre (195 pounds) all earned pins, with Christian Daley (126 pounds) shutting out Tracer Howland 12-0.

Things got easier from there for Skaneateles, as it swept the rest of the three bouts. The Lakers routed host Binghamton 63-24, handled Whitney Point 58-27 and got a 51-33 victory over Odessa-Montour.

Daley, Goetzmann, Leubner, McIntyre and Joey Brillo each would record 4-o records on the day. Greenfield took his lone defeat, 6-2, to Whitney Point’s Dylan Dunham, but still went 3-1, matching Simmons and Frackelton.

Hannah Drake (99 pounds) and Josh O’Hara (160 pounds) both won two bouts, with single victories going to Bo Arold, Dylan O’Hara and Preston Blake.

