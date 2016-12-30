Common Grounds to offer 2-hour delay day breakfast and games

Common Grounds, in collaboration with Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS), will be offering an opportunity for children in grades K-6 to have breakfast and play some board games or read with a local senior on Thursday, Jan. 12, a day designated as planned delay day for the Cazenovia Central School District.

“We recognize that parents of grade school students may be looking for creative options for their children on these days and thought we would pilot this idea with limited enrollment for the January date,” said Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “If there is significant interest, we will consider expanding opportunities on future dates.”

The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. with arrangements made for bus transportation to school at approximately 9:30 a.m. Parents who are interested in having children paired with a senior for breakfast in Dave’s Diner, followed by activities in Common Grounds, can contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com. The registration fee will be $25. Enrollment will be limited to 10 students.

This event, and many more, can be found on Rec Desk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center” at cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

