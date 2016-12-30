Boys hoops Lakers fall to Marcellus

For all the difficulties it has faced during a 2-5 season-opening stretch, the Skaneateles boys basketball team maintained its faith and poise, and knew that, if it could beat some big rivals, things might turn around.

Long-time rival Marcellus paid a visit during last Wednesday’s opening round of the ‘Hoops for the Hospital’ Tournament, and the Lakers played on fairly even terms with them most of the way, save for a second quarter where poor defense ultimately led to a 68-62 defeat to the Mustangs.

Skaneateles was someone Marcellus, with a 6-2 record, would never take lightly, and the game bore this out as the Lakers led, 17-16, through one period, but never got comfortable as Marcellus led, 34-31, by halftime

For the rest of the game, the pattern was the same – Skaneateles staying close, Marcellus not letting them catch up. Jake Reed led all scorers with 23 points, but just one other Laker hit double figures as Matt Neumann got 11 points. Jeremy Castle had eight points, with Kyler Viggiano adding seven points and Jack Canty adding six poins.

Mostly, a trio of players kept Marcellus in front. Nick Femano, with 19 points, and Nate Kellar, with 15 points, worked in the paint, while Tom Fiacchi, once he got open looks, made three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. ’

This forced Skaneateles into the consolation bracket on Thursday for a game against Fowler, but the Lakers recovered and, with a fourth-quarter comeback, earned a close 59-55 victory over the Falcons.

The two sides played on even terms until the third quarter, when Fowler seized a 42-37 lead. Skaneateles recovered from this and, in the final period, made most of the key shots while outscoring the Falcons 22-13 to pull it out.

Reed led the comeback, finishing with 22 points that included nine successful free throws. Ben Delasin gained 12 points, while Neumann earned nine points and Castle finished with seven points. Deamore Francis and Dennis Jones led Fowler with 17 points apiece.

With that victory, Skaneateles would take a 3-6 record into 2017 and to Friday’s rematch with Marcellus that marks the halfway point of the regular season.

