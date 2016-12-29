Westhill-Ludden girls third at Jensen Relays

Each of the Westhill-Bishop Ludden indoor track and field teams recorded top-five finishes during Wednesday’s Oscar Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena, with Jordan-Elbridge fifth in the girls meet.

The girls Warriors had 72 points to finish third behind Fayetteville-Manlius and Cicero-North Syracuse, with the Eagles picking up 43 points. In the boys event, Westhill-Ludden had 47 points, putting them in fifth place, two points behind fourth-place Chittneango as C-NS (132 points) pulled away to win.

Abby Feyeraband cleared 4 feet 10 inches to win the girls high jump for Westhill-Ludden, Feyeraband and Noelle Coolican combining for second place in the team even with 9’2” behind C-NS, who won with 9’4”.

Coolican went on to clear 9’6” in the pole vault as she teamed with Alyssa Holstein combined to win, Holstein and Bella Lavigne both clearing 7 feet and J-E”s Theresa Dristle clearing 7’6” for third-place points. Lavigne was the individual champion in the weight throw, heaving it 24 2 ¼”, which was alone worth fourth-place points.

Holstein and Jayanna Monds rise to second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 20.36 seconds behind F-M’s 19 seconds flat. Liz Kessler and Haylei Coolican were second in the 1,000-meter run in 6:33.86, while J-E’s Theresa Dristle and Mary Elizabeth Dristle got fourth place in 7:11.58.

Kendra McCaull and Reilly Geer were second (3:48.61) to F-M (3:25.20) in the 600-meter run, while Kylie Nowicki and Alaina Kenny were third in the 3,000-meter run, their times adding up to 23:31.25. Kayla Helfeld and Bianca Brown threw the shot put a combined 45 feet 2 ¼ inches, second to Corcoran’s 52’7 ¼”.

J-E’s Julie Hines won the individual 55-meter dash in 7.69 seconds, going third place on the team side with Madi Hatt in a combined 15.92 seconds. Emma Burns and Mary Elizabeth Dristle finished second (11:47.80) to F-M in the girls mile relay.

Hines and Emma Burns were second in the 500-meter dash in 2:53.54 to the Hornets’ 2:47.18, with Westhill-Ludden fourth in 3:04.19. Kyler Langhorn and Maggie DeJohn were third in the 800-meter run in 5:38.81, one spot ahead of Westhill-Ludden (5:43.38) in fourth place.

Westhill-Ludden’s boys got an individual victory from Sean Corbett in the shot put thanks to his toss of 43’5”. Corbett and Evan Ballard were second in the team event with 77’2 ¼: behind ITC’s 78’5 ¼”. Corbett then won the weight throw by heaving it 38’9 ¼” as he and Ballard prevailed with a total distance of 68’5”.

Cade Van Ornam and Jake Suddaby went 5:45.30 between them in the 1,000, second to C-NS’s 5:32.93. Ben Eassa and Connor Schwartz had total triple jump distances of 72’4 ½” to gain third place. Evan Watt and Ben Eassa topped 20 feet in the pole vault, again second and again with the Northstars (24 feet) on top.

The J-E boys saw Ethan Kinney win the individual 800 in 2:10.48, as he and Logan Kinney got third place on the team side in 4;34.55 behind C-NS and F-M. Nathan Jennings and Matt Sheldon tied ITC for fourth in the long jump, each of them going 32’ ¾”.

Also for the Eagles, Ryan Chiramonte and Nathan Williams were fifth in the 55 hurdles in 21.32 seconds. But Chiramonte did better in the 500 as he and Ethan Kinney combined for fourth place in 2:36.64..

Before all this, Marcellus paid a visit to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for last Tuesday’s Mohawk Valley Partner Relays, where it finished seventh out of 19 teams in the boys meet with 33.5 points and had 19.5 points in the girls meet to take 10th place in an 18-team field.

Sean Raymond, clearing 5 feet 9 inches, won the individual high jump by three inches over the field. Paired with Quimone Bell-Hunter, who topped 5’3” to fie for fifth, it helped the Mustangs win with 11 feet over Clinton’s 10’9”.

In the boys mile relay, Matt Strempel was fifth among individuals in 4:49.61and Joe Riccardi was seventh in 4:54.03, their combined time of 9:43.64 putting them in second place, trailing only Jamesville-DeWitt, who won in 9:34.10. Riccardi ran solo in the 3,200-meter run, getting fourth place in 10:42.17.

Mike Provvidenti, who had a third-place clocking of 38.07, also got third place on the team side when he and Bell-Hunter went 1:18.82 between them, behind J-D (1:14.90) and New Hartford (1:17.24) in the top two spots.

Luke Norstad and Chad Casler finished fifth in the shot put with combined throws of 71’1”. Sam Stearns, by clearing 11 feet in the pole vault, shared fifth-place team points, while Caleb Wetherell and Andrew Marsh were sixth in the triple jump, going 71’5 ½” between them.

More than half the points for the Marcellus girls team came from winning the high jump. Grace Coon cleared 4’9” to tie for third among individuals and Mary-Catherine Coon matched that height, but settled for sixth place. Still, their combined 9’6” shared the top spot with New Hartford.

By herself, Liliana Cushman finished fourth in the girls 3,000-meter run in 11:44.72. Julianna Szczech and Courtney Otis both topped 7 feet in the pole vault and were fourth in the team standings.

Caroline Carlic and Emma Garn were seventh in the 800-meter relay with times adding up to 5:54.49. Mary-Catherine Coon and Alaura Cushman got seventh place in the 300-meter dash in 1;34.79 and that pair tied Clinton for eighth place in the 55-meter dash, both sides finishing in 16.45 seconds, with Carlic and Caroline Silliman eighth alone in the 600-meter run in 3:57.61.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story