Trout Unlimited to offer fly tying classes

The Madison County Trout Unlimited Chapter 680 will be offering fly tying classes as part of an apprenticeship program. A total of 10 classes will be held from noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday starting Jan. 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 204 W. Genesee St., Chittenango. The last session is April 18.

The minimum age to participate is 12 years old for students. All materials and tools will be supplied with a few options of payment. A onetime charge of $75 for adults 18 and over will cover the entire course. The option to pay for an individual class is $10, students under 18 are charged a flat fee of $10 for the entire course. Each class is a new lesson; feel free to join at any time. Space is limited.

Experienced fly tiers will assist the students as they learn basic and practical patterns that can be used on local streams and lakes. In addition, students will learn the entomology of the fly pattern being imitated along with suggestions on using them.

The mission of Trout Unlimited is to conserve, protect and restore North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. Outreach and education is one of the cornerstones of Trout Unlimited.

For more information, or to register for classes, call Lee Polikoff at 382-4820 or Shaun LaVancher at 436-9432. Also, visit the chapter’s website at tu680.org.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story