NOPL news: Bundle up for winter story time!

By Michelle Waltos
Librarian
Whether you are a parent, grandparent or caretaker, story time is something fun and free that you can do together with your child. What can you expect when you go attend story time at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL)? Besides someone reading to your child, you’ll find that our Children’s Librarians have carefully included elements of singing, talking, writing and play that will spark imagination and creativity.
Kids also learn essential school readiness skills at story time, such as sitting still, sharing, taking turns and making friends, and it is also a great way for you to connect with other caregivers who have young ones.
Between our three NOPL locations we have story times every weekday, and new winter sessions are about to begin:
Drop to ins are welcome, but registration is recommended due to space limitations. To view these sessions in a calendar format or to register, visit nopl.org/storytime.
