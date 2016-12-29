NOPL news: Bundle up for winter story time!

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Whether you are a parent, grandparent or caretaker, story time is something fun and free that you can do together with your child. What can you expect when you go attend story time at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL)? Besides someone reading to your child, you’ll find that our Children’s Librarians have carefully included elements of singing, talking, writing and play that will spark imagination and creativity.

Kids also learn essential school readiness skills at story time, such as sitting still, sharing, taking turns and making friends, and it is also a great way for you to connect with other caregivers who have young ones.

Between our three NOPL locations we have story times every weekday, and new winter sessions are about to begin:

Mondays

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at NOPL @ Brewerton (ages 2 and up). Begins Jan. 9.

Afternoon Story Time: 1 p.m. at NOPL @ Brewerton (ages 3 and up). Begins Jan. 9.

Tuesdays

Preschool Story Time: 10 a.m. at NOPL @ Cicero (ages 2 to 3). Begins Jan. 10.

Toddler Story Time: 11 a.m. at NOPL @ Cicero (ages 3 to 5). Begins Jan. 10.

Wednesdays

Storytime with Miss Sarah: 10 a.m. at NOPL @ North Syracuse (ages 0 to 3). Begins Jan. 4.

Preschool Story Time: 10 a.m. at @ NOPL Cicero (ages 2 to 3). Begins Jan. 11.

Toddler Story Time: 11 a.m. at NOPL @ Cicero (ages 3 to 5). Begins Jan. 11.

Thursdays

Storytime with Miss Sarah: 11 a.m. at NOPL @ North Syracuse (ages 3 to 5). Begins Jan. 5.

Family Story Time: 6:30 p.m. at NOPL @ Cicero (ages 3 to 5). Begins Jan. 10.

Fridays

Daycare Storytime: 10 a.m. at NOPL @ North Syracuse. Begins Jan. 6.

Drop to ins are welcome, but registration is recommended due to space limitations. To view these sessions in a calendar format or to register, visit nopl.org/storytime.

