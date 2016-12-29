LETTER: Thanks for coming out to Men’s Night Out

Dec 29, 2016 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Thank you to the shops that stayed open for the men who braved the elements the evening of Men’s Night Out. Thank you to Ryan Hanlon and his team for making sure the event was a success. A special thank you to Community Bank and Lincklaen House for their food and hospitality. Matthew Vivirito won the 50/50 that evening.
The MNO other prizes were won by the following: Lincklaen House overnight and dinner – Tom Gallagher; Hampton Inn Suites overnight standard room – Dave Lawton; The Brewster Inn Sunday brunch for two – Buck McNeill; Pewter Spoon Gift Certificate – Kevin Kennedy; Owera Vineyards gift basket with wine and glasses – Fred Kirsch; Henneberg Brewing, free growler and filling – Chuck Amos; Buyea’s gas grill – Kevin Schaffner; Pro-Tel Properties, four bottles wine, carrier and opener – Kurt Reymers.
Thank you to the hearty souls who came out to shop, eat and be merry!
Lori Lewis
GCACC President
