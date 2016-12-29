Girls Wildcats second to B’ville at Jensen Relays

All through the course of last Wednesday’s afternoon session of the Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena, the West Genesee girls indoor track and field team pursued Baldwinsville, but could not quite catch up.

The Wildcats finished with 87 points to the Bees’ 96, while Solvay took eighth place in the 13-team field with 33 points. WG’s boys team also did well, earning 75 points for third place behind B’ville (118.5 points) and Central Square (82 points), with the Bearcats settling for 17 points.

WG’s girls peaked in the 500-meter dash, where Carly Benson won in one minute, 22.07 seconds and Emily Young was second in 1:23.01, leading to an easy victory in a total 2:45.08, well clear of Skaneateles (2:59.23) in the second spot.

Moving to the long jump, WG’s Megan Delia won with a top leap of 16 feet ¾ inch, and Kelsey Fox was third with 15 feet as the Wildcats won with 31’ ¾”over Homer’s 30’5 ¼”.

Madalyn Benson and Anna Chwiejczak had a combined time of 19.99 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to beat Homer (20.63 seconds) for the top spot. Mia Mitchell and Taylor Rich paired up in the 3,000-meter run and prevailed with times of 22:42.16, well clear of B’ville (24:06.34) in second place.

Elsewhere, Mitchell was the individual 800-meter champion in 2:31.90 as she and Elisabeth Creaser were second in the team event in 5:22.57, just behind CBA’s 5:21.81. Then Emily Young took the 1,000-meter run in 3:06.11, gaining fourth place on the team side with Sarah Jones in 7:03.44.

Kendall Dombroske, a close second (1:43.74) to Skaneateles’ Mia Grasso (1:43.27) in the 600-meter run, also got second in the team event with Amanda Lowther in 3:35.17, not far from B’ville’s 3:34.57. Fox and Delia were second in the 300-meter dash in 1:29.03, just behind Sknaeateles (1:28.47) in the top spot.

Benson and Amanda Lowther were second (11:22.79) to B’ville (11;14.73) in the mile relay, despite Benson’s individual second-place finish in 5:24.91. Fox and Lauren Ferris got to sixth place in the 55-meter dash in 16.23 seconds.

Solvay got most of its points from field events, where Ashley Bosco’s winning shot put toss of 33’11” helped her and Sabrina Garnett take the team title with 55’9 ¾” to Homer’s 55”6”. Bosco also had the top weight throw of 30’ 1 ½” as she and Tonaya Gorton were sixth in the team standings.

Bosco’s teammate, Katie Harrington, won the triple jump on an individual basis by going 33’8”, and on a team basis with Kathleen Demong, who was third (31’6 ¾”) as the Bearcats’ 65’ 2 ¾” beat Homer (62’8 ½”) and WG as Delia and Katherine Graziano were third with 60’7”.

Also, Harrrington and Kyra Crossett combined to top 9’7” in the high jump, the same as B’ville’s Adrianna Straughter and Karen Ekure, only to finish second due to the Bees having fewer misses.

Moving to the boys Jensen Relays, West Genesee’s Andrew Berry tore to victory in the 55 sprint in 6.77 seconds as he and Joe Francisco took the team event, too, their time of 14.09 seconds edging out B’ville’s total of 14.15 seconds.

David Leff won the boys individual mile for WG in 4;35.44, ending up second on the team side with Sean Byrnes as their 9:32.92 trailed Fulton’s 9:28.57. Russ Graziano and Paul Stannard were third in the 600 in 3:08.10. Leff and Griffin Dombroske were second (2:27.04) to B’ville (2:22.92) in the 500.

Ryan Dunning and Sean O’Brien made it to third place in the 3,200-meter run, combining for 22:03.64. Tony Gettino and Andy Guinto were fourth (6:15.09) in the 1,000 as James Alberts and Joe DeSocio were sixth in the 800.

In field events, Dombroske and Andrew Berry had a third-place effort tin the long jump, going 36 feet between them. Cole Nowark and Matt Remillard were third in the shot put, with throws of 71’2 ¾”. Dombroske’s clearance of 5’6” in the high jump gave him fifth-place points, as did Stannard topping 8’6” in the pole vault.

Solvay’s Dylon Ewers and Jordan Devereaux were fourth in the 600 in 3:10.72, just behind WG. Devereaux got second place in the individual 300-meter dash in 38.82 seconds, helping Ewers to fifth place on the team side (1:19.87) behind WG’s Esisas Brumfield and Joe Francisco (1:19.60).

David Melnyk and Max Matysuk finished sixth in the 55 hurdles in a combined 21.53 seconds, with that same pair sixth in the long jump by going 32’11 ¾”. Francisco and Dunning were fourth in the triple jump, going 66’ 10 ¼” between them. John Dillon and Shane Spinner were seventh in the weight throw.

