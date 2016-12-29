F-M girls victorious at Jensen Relays

Earning its second win as many appearances in December, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls indoor track and field team pulled away to take the morning session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena, while the boys Hornets finished second and each of the East Syracuse Minoa sides did well, too.

Overall the F-M girls had 118 points, moving ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse (94 points) and the field as ESM got 49 points for fourth place. The boys meet had the Hornets earning 81 points, but the Northstars won with 132 points as the Spartans’ 44 points put them sixth.

F-M’s Sophie Ryan ducked under five minutes in the mile relay, her time of four minutes, 57.97 seconds well clear of Claire Walters (5:22.41) as the Hornets prevailed. Christy Berge’, in 2:27.38, beat out Reilly Madsen (2:29.22) and Susan Bansbach (2:38.46) as part of a 1-2-3 Hornets sweep in the 800-meter run.

In the 1,000-meter run, Phoebe White won in 2:59.60 as she and Rebecca Walters took the team title in 6:12.08, more than 20 seconds ahead of the field. White added a 500-meter victory in 1:20.30 as she and Palmer Madsen, who finished third, got the team victory in 2:47.18 and Susan Bansbach finished fourth.

Ryan returned to win the 600-meter run in 1:40.35, while Berge’ got second place in 1:44.85 and Grace Perry (1:50.48) in fourth place. Claire Walters went 10:46.09 to pull away from teammate Alex Villalba (11:07.64) in the 3,200-meter run, with Keita Peden fourth.

Gwenn Shepardson won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.02 seconds and got team honors with Sydney O’Dell as their 19 seconds flat beat Westhill-Bishop Ludden (20.36 seconds). In the 300-meter dash, Shepardson and Cady Barns went 1:32.03 between them and handled Onondaga (1:35.70) for yet another title.

Barns dominated the long jump, going 16 feet 2 ¾ inches as she and Sydney O’Dell got team honors with jumps adding up to 30’2 ¼”. O’Dell and Grace Hausladen paired for second place in the high jump, clearing 9’2” to finish just behind C-NS’s 9’4”, while ESM’s Jennah Ferrari and Allison Stefanovich were fourth with combined heights of 8’11”.

A victory for the ESM girls came when Lindsey Crego threw the shot put 29 feet 10 ½ inches, though F-M had Hausladen and Phoebe Lindabury take third (43’ 11 ¼”) in the team standings.

Mia Montgomery won the individual triple jump, going 35’9 ¼”, and paired with Maria Markert to get second-place points with 64’1 ¼” behind F-M as, again, Barns and Shepardson triumphed with best attempts of 66’’11”.

Montgomery also paired with Lashae Benjamin as ESM, in 15.91 seconds, was a close second to Corcoran (15.68 seconds) in the 55-meter dash. Kassandra Burr and Sydney Carnival were third in the 600 in 3:51.70. Benjamin and Jacinta Hensinger were fourth in the 300 (1:37.18) behind F-M.

ESM also had Mary Neff and April Hathaway finish fifth in the mile relay in 14:25.05, while Mackenzie Bourdon and Elizabeth Henson were fifth in the 55 hurdles in 21.41 seconds. Melanie DeFeo and Julia Schug were fifth in the 1,000 in 7:27.65. Markert and Cailtyn Finerson were fifth (27’2 ¼”) in the long jump.

On the boys side at the Jensen Relays, F-M got another win in the mile thanks to Patrick Perry’s swift 4;27.94 as he and Ben Otis took the team event in 9:22.24. Perry also beat the field in the 3,200-meter run in 9:56.45, pairing with Eli Capri to get team honors in 20:40.40.

Eric Coley, paired with Armando Adrian, combined for 13.80 seconds in the 55 sprint, a close second to C-NS’s 13.68 seconds, with that finish matched in the 300 when Coley and Adrian went 1:17.26 between them and the Northstars won a narrow victory in 1:16.92. Alex Woodruff got fifth-place points in the weight throw, going 30’4 ½”.

Joe Walters and Connor Pascual were second (4:32.57) to C-NS (4:27.86) in the 800, with Jack Duncanson and Matt Tripp third in the 1,000 in 5:45.66. Romello Mitchell and Ryan Kaczorowski topped 10’11” between them in the high jump for second place to C-NS’s total of 11 feet, while Mitchell and Casey Coleman got second place in the triple jump, going 75’ ¾” as C-NS won with exactly 79 feet.

ESM’s Isaiah Brooks won the high jump by clearing 6’3”. He was also second in the 55 hurdles in 8.06 seconds as he and Conner Halliman both had top-six finishes and were second in 17.48 seconds in the team event to C-NS’s 16.90 seconds. Brooks and Gavin Stevens were third in the shot put with total throws of 71’7 ½”.

The Spartans also had Jared Henry take second among individuals in the 600 in 1;30.31, pairing with Nate Castor for third place in 3:08.38, two spots clear of F-M (3:11.37) in fifth place. Cody Laroche was second in the long jump, going 18’7 1/4″, but FM’s tandem of Mitchell and Kaczorowski were third in the team event with 34’8 ¼”.

Jesse Hodge earned fourth-place points by himself in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”. Tyler Hodge and Alex Kubecka make it to fourth place in the 800 in 4:39.18. Nick Berg and Michael Sanders finish fifth in the mile relay in 10:27.80.

Christian Brothers Academy took part in the afternoon session of the Jensen Relays, gaining 32 points in the girls event for ninth place and 13 points on the boys side.

For the CBA girls, Olivia Morganti won the individual mile in 5:23.26 as she and Amanda Winn were third (11:25.50) on the team side. Dominic Morganti was third in the boys mile in 4:41.93, pairing with Zach Medicis for fifth (10:11.76) in team points.

Bri Pucci and Lea Kyle combined to win the girls 800 in 5;21.81, edging out West Genesee (5:22.57) for that top spot. Claire Bargabos and Cory Knox made it to fifth place in the 600 in 3:38.82, with Pucci and Kyle fourth in the 500 in 3:08 flat and Bargabos pairing with Olivia Morganti for fourth (1:33.46) in the 300.

Dan St. Phillips and Zach Kinnally were fifth in the boys 800 in 5:05.76, with Brett Vanpatten and Jake Vanpatten sixth in the 55 sprint. Morganti and Medicis got eighth place in the 600 in 3:24.85. Matt Luddington and Jared Mitchell were eighth in the 500 in a combined 2:51.01.

