C-NS boys win big at Jensen Relays

Perfect so far in the 2016-17 season, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team earned another victory in last Wednesday’s morning session of the Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays held at SRC Arena, with the girls Northstars climbing to second place.

C-NS had 132 points in the boys meet, leaving Fayetteville-Manlius (82 points) far back in second place as part of a 15-team field. Earning 94 points, the girls Northstars topped everyone except the Hornets, who won with 118 points.

Joe Williams secured a 55-meter hurdles individual title in 7.94 seconds, also pairing with Ryan Williams for the team title as they went 16.90 seconds between them and Henninger (17.48 seconds) was runner-up. In the high jump, Joe Williams and Dan Swackhamer cleared 11 feet, one inch better than F-M’s 10’11”.

Jeremiah Willis needed 6.71 seconds to prevail in the 55-meter dash, Willis and Matt Kilian going 13.68 seconds between them to edge F-M (13.80 seconds) for team honors. Later, in the triple jump, Willis won again, going 43’9 ¼” to blow away the field as he and Ryan Williams had total leaps of 79 feet for the top team spot.

David Ware and John Perperian needed 3:04.89 between them to top Chittenango (3:08.33) for another win in the 600-meter run, while Kilian and Allen Garnes went 1:16.92 in the 300-meter dash, enough to hold off F-M (1:17.26) and finish on top.

Yet another 1-2 finish came in the 500-meter dash thanks to A.J. Wells, who prevailed in 1:13.86 to hold off Ryan Williams (1:14.64) for top honors and the Northstars had 2:28.50 combined to leave Chittenango (2:34.69) and the field behind.

Allen Garnes, in a time of 2:45.69, and Sam Barber, in 2:47.24, went 1-2 in the 1,000-meter run to get that title in a combined 5:32.93. Calvin Garnes teamed with Lucas Sharron as C-NS won the 800-meter run in 4:27.86 to F-M’s 4:32.57.

Sweeping the pole vault, C-NS had Ryan Bristow and Ward Couillard each clear 12 feet and no one else top 10’6”. Swackhamer and Malcolm Christian had total long jumps of 34’11” to finish second to Henninger’s 35’9 ¾”.

Elsewhere, Perperian and Brandon Martin got third place in the mile relay in 9:42.87, while Nathan Poirier and Joe Tricarico were second (21:17.28) to F-M (20:40.40) in the 3,200-meter run. Adam Mosher and John Catania were fifth in the shot put with top throws of 69’9” as Catania and Mike Whentling were third (58’3”) in the weight throw.

The C-NS girls got its win in the Jensen Relays in the high jump, where Liliana Klemanski and Malerie Belles cleared 9 feet 4 inches between them, two inches ahead of F-M’s total of 9’2”.

Abbey Szumloz and Leah Bisgrove, in 5:23.87, was second to F-M (4:56.60) in the 800, and that pattern repeated itself in the 3,000-meter run, where Mia Pestle joined Megna Trubia and they finished in 23:12.52, runner-up to the Hornets’ 21:53.73. Abbey Szumloz and Lauren Witek were third in the 500 in 2:59.71.

Ashlyn Slate and Ariana Lazendic had a total third-place time of 1:35.90 in the 300. Amanda Reilly and Sydney Florczyk earned fourth place in the 55 sprint, their times adding up to 16.13 seconds. Annina Marullo and Shane Garner were fourth in the 600 in a total time of 3:53.23.

Hailee Kolakowski and Mia Falgiatano were third in the mile relay in 11:53.50, with Kolakowski and Trubia third in the 1,000 in a combined 6:35.70. Klemanski and Savannah Kuhr went 21.27 seconds for fourth place in the 55 hurdles.

Shannon Sisco and Sierra Davis went 27’10 ½” between them in the long jump to finish third, with Sisco and Cassie Baldwin third (61’6”) in the triple jump. Faith Keville and Sarah Freund were fourth in the shot put with throws adding up to 42’11”, with that same pair getting third place in the weight throw with a total of 37’ 4 ½”. Haley Schwarz cleared 6’6” in the pole vault for third-place points.

