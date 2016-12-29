Bees drop OT decision to Greece Athena

As if a big victory over Henninger on Dec. 22 wasn’t nice enough, the Baldwinsville boys basketball team was poised for an even bigger victory when it roared back in the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s game against Section V power Greece Athena.

But the magic ran out when the game went to overtime, and the Trojans rebounded to defeat the Bees 74-69. Still, the game was a reminder of what B’ville could accomplish if it managed to string together a full night’s effort.

That didn’t happen early. Greece Athena, best known as the school where John Wallace became a star before his great career at Syracuse University, traded baskets with the Bees in the early going before taking over in the second quarter, steadily building a 35-25 halftime lead.

When that deficit grew to 52-37 going to the fourth quarter, things looked bleak for B’ville, but at just that moment its pressure, combined with hot outside shooting, created a fourth-quarter surge that brought the Bees even with the Trojans. 63-63, and force OT.

Greece Athena outscored B’ville 10-6 in those four extra minutes, but the effort was still worth applauding. Jacob Marshall led with 18 points, with Casey Pluff adding 13 points and Matt Dickman 10 points. David Cerqua and Chris Taylor had nine points apiece as Gabe Horan contributed seven points.

B’ville fell to 3-2 on the season, and visits Corcoran on Tuesday before hosting West Genesee on Jan. 6.

