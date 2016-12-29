Bears go to 8-0, get Westhill next

Going into the week at 6-0, the Chittenango boys basketball team had a chance to extend its perfect mark during its own long-standing ‘More Than a Game’ Tournament, and did so.

The Bears didn’t have any trouble in Tuesday night’s opening round, handling Solvay 57-30 Steadily, Chittenango gained a 51-20 lead through three quarters before resting its starters.

Zach Falkenburg had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists, with Hunter Hendrix adding 10 points and nine rebounds. Paul Wood had eight points as Dylan Voutsinas and Matt Lamphear each got seven points, Lamphear adding five rebounds and three assists. Jacob Burgan picked up six points.

In Wednesday night’s final, the Bears would get challenged by Whitesboro, who beat East Syracuse Minoa 58-43 in the other opening-round game. Chittenango met the challenge, though, making it eight straight wins by handling the Warriors 60-52.

Even a 15-8 deficit didn’t bother the Bears, who outscored Whitesboro 20-9 the rest of the first half and took the lead for good. Every Warriors charge was answered as four players ultimately scored in double figures.

Falkenburg amassed 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Voutsinas was close behind, earning 16 points and three steals, with Hendrix earning another double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds and Sam Hill getting 10 points and six rebounds. Solvay edged ESM 54-52 in the consolation game.

And it all sets up a big opening act for 2017 as Chittenango, who was no. 18 in last week’s state Class B rankings, takes on no. 9-ranked Westhill, whose only defeat came to Jamesville-DeWitt on Dec. 19, next Tuesday night.

