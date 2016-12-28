Seniors helping seniors

The North Syracuse Seniors recently presented North Area Meals on Wheels with a $335 donation. From left to right, NAMOW Program Director Jennifer Covert, North Syracuse Seniors member Barb Sgambato, North Syracuse Seniors President Jim Tubbs and North Syracuse Seniors Vice President Barb Buchester. (Photo by Ashley M. Casey)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

In lieu of their annual “secret Santa” gift exchange, the North Syracuse Seniors pooled their funds to make a donation to North Area Meals on Wheels. The suggestion came from group member Barb Sgambato. The North Syracuse Seniors presented NAMOW Program Director Jennifer Covert with a total donation of $335 at their holiday party Dec. 22 at the North Syracuse Community Center.

Covert thanked the seniors for their generosity and reaffirmed NAMOW’s mission of providing senior citizens in northern Onondaga County with healthy nutrition.

“We will never, ever make anyone wait for food — that’s ridiculous,” Covert said. “Your money will pay for these people’s meals immediately.”

North Syracuse Seniors President Jim Tubbs concluded the Christmas party with a call to his fellow local seniors organizations to donate to NAMOW.

“We’d like to put a challenge out to all the other senior groups in the area to do the same,” Tubbs said. “We do have enough of us out there that there’s no reason we can’t lend a hand.”

Related: Operation Northern Comfort donates $5K to NAMOW

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story