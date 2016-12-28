 

Optimists honor students, faculty

Luis (Manny) Castro and Jessica Bobbett  from the West Genesee High School; Morgan Valerino and Zachary Voss  from Camillus Middle School; and Alyssa Battaglia and Joseph Sparks  from West Genesee Middle School were honored by the Camillus Optimists with the David Kenna Outstanding Student Award.

Robert Deegan (Science Teacher at West Genesee High School), Eric Howes  (Special Education Teacher at Camillus Middle School), and Laura Hesler (IS Teacher at East Hill Elementary School) each received the 2016 Joseph A. Witowski Outstanding Teacher Award.

Honorees and their families were guests of the Optimists on December 5 at Gilfillan’s West Hill. School administrators introduced each honoree and described their unique contributions. Optimists Chris Jones and Brian Normoyle coordinated the program.

Teachers were selected by their peers for being sensitive to the needs of their students; for creating an exciting and challenging classroom atmosphere; and contributing to the quality of instruction at West Genesee.

 

