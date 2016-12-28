 

North Syracuse parks to present community yoga program

The Village of North Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a new 10-week Community Yoga session this winter for area residents, ages 15 and older.

Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings, Jan. 4 to March 8, at the North Syracuse Community Center, located at 700 South Bay Road. Gentle Yoga for all levels will be held from 5:30-6:30pm. The cost for 10 classes is $55 for village residents and $70 for non-village residents or $8 per session as a drop in rate. Give yoga a try; new participants can try a class for free.

Dec. 28 will also feature a free drop in-class for anyone interested. Join Jean Marie Russo, our certified instructor, and learn to connect your mind and body through breath and relaxation!

Contact the North Syracuse Parks and Recreation Office at 458-8050 for further information or to register.

