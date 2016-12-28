New dog groomery opens in Cazenovia

Heidi Krumsiek opened her new canine salon, The Groomery, on Lincklaen Street in Cazenovia in October.

For Heidi Krumsiek, dog grooming is about more than just a pretty haircut — it’s about the dog’s total health and happiness, from hair to skin to nails, to building a good relationship with both the dog and the owner.

“I’m just really passionate about it; I love every second,” said Krumsiek, who opened her new canine salon, The Groomery, on Lincklaen Street in Cazenovia two months ago.

The Groomery offers basic baths, haircut, ear cleaning, toenail trim and grinding, sanitary trims and all types of canine maintenance to dogs big and small, young and old.

Krumsiek has more than 15 years of experience in dog care and grooming, starting when she was 14 and got a job at a local animal hospital on Long Island, where she grew up. She has volunteered in pet salons, veterinarian offices and adoption centers, loves pet sitting and worked for three years at the Petsmart salon near Syracuse.

Since 2012, Krumsiek has graduated from the Petsmart Grooming Academy; earned certifications in pet first aid and CPR, AKC safety, AKC poodle and brushing and bathing; and attended classes in areas such as skin and coat care, modern styles and teddy bear faces. In her professional career, Krumsiek has worked with dogs of all ages, sized, breeds and temperaments.

“My favorite part of the job is the relationship I’ve built with a pet,” she said. “Seeing a dog that always shakes at the groomer be comfortable for me, and I can produce a beautiful haircut because we are kindred spirits, that’s my favorite part.”

Krumsiek takes time to get to know all of her new canine clients and pet parents, to ensure everyone is comfortable. She prides herself not only on building relationships with her clients, but also on using only all-natural products such as shampoo, ear cleaners, cologne and treats. She also believes in teaching home grooming care to owners to make it easier for them as pet owners.

“A little knowledge goes a long way. It’s nice to extend that to people to bring home,” she said.

All of The Groomery’s work is done by appointment only, but Krumsiek said she encourages people to stop in with their dogs and puppies to meet her and get accustomed to the sounds and noises of the salon, which makes them less nervous during grooming.

The Groomery offers grooming only, no daycare or boarding, with pricing by weight and type of service.

For Groomery prices, address and more information, call 655-5950 or visit the website at cazgroomery.com

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story