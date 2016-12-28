Ludden boys dealt first defeat by Aquinas

A single number explains how the Bishop Ludden boys basketball team saw its undefeated mark disappear against Rochester Aquinas in Wednesday night’s final of the Rosemary Corcoran Holiday Classic, and it wasn’t the 58-45 final score.

It came from rebounding. The Little Irish weren’t so little on the glass, grabbing 38 boards, more than twice the number of the state Class AA no. 10-ranked Gaelic Knights, who only had 17.

That domination in the paint ultimately took a toll as Ludden’s double-digit lead that it carried into the second half wilted away and Aquinas took charge, led by tournament MVP Jalen Pickett, who earned 27 points and 15 rebounds.

It didn’t start out that way. Fueled by Ed Walser’s 12 first-quarter points, the Gaelic Knights played tough on both ends, using its man-to-man defense to atone for its struggles grabbing boards.

Then Mika Adams-Woods took over in the second period. Of Ludden’s 13 points, 12 of them came from the junior guard, which helped expand the Gaelic Knights’ lead to 31-18.

Even then, though, the fact that Aquinas had out-rebounded Ludden 18-7 was a problem, and in the third quarter, trailing 36-24, the Irish started to turn those extra possessions gained from rebounds into baskets.

For the rest of the game, Ludden managed just three field goals. Sparked by Pickett and Jason Hawkes, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Aquinas outscored the Gaelic Knights 36-9, and further help came from Luke Putnam, who hit a trio of timely 3-pointers.

A day earlier, Pickett had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Aquinas edged Liverpool 67-64 in the tournament’s opening round, while Ludden pulled away to beat New Hartford 73-51.

Liverpool would rebound in a big way during Wednesday night’s consolation game against New Hartford, netting 22 consecutive points between the second and third quarters as the Warriors earned a 98-73 victory over the Spartans.

