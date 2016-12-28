Library focus: Help is always available at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Outreach/Public Relations Librarian

Each month BPL offers several opportunities to get help with computers, social media and mobile devices. Check out our latest offerings. Registration is recommended; 635-5631.

New Computer…Now What?

1:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Did you get a new desktop or laptop for the holidays? Do you need help getting started? This class is for anyone who has a new computer and isn’t quite sure what to do next. Bob will be highlighting the basics of computing.

Facebook

1:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Facebook: Fire your questions! This will be our third in a series of Facebook workshops. Previously, Diane presented the Basics and Facebook Photos. Based on feedback from previous attendees, this workshop will be an open forum, where attendees can ask any question they have about Facebook. It should be fun, and Diane looks forward to what you will teach her.

New Devices

1:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Did you receive a new device for the holidays? Would you like to learn more about what it can do for you? Julia will be demonstrating and explaining how to get the most out of your new smartphone tablets, etc. Please bring devices with you to get the most out of this session.

Fake News…What’s That?

1:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Fake news… deliberately published hoaxes, propaganda and disinformation made to look like credible journalistic reports. Learn more about this latest internet phenomenon and how to distinguish between fact and fiction.

And don’t forget — from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday, there is one-on-one help at our Tech Help Drop-In. Librarians are available to help with laptops, mobile devices, eReaders and tablet computers.

No registration necessary, just drop in!

