LETTER: Finding the spirit of Christmas while looking for peaches

To the editor:

After returning from church on Christmas morning I was informed that we were missing the main ingredient for our dessert to be shared with friends — peaches. I headed back to Cazenovia stopping at Kay’s country store, Tops, Rite Aide, Kinney’s, (All closed. I was happy for their employees.) Red Apple — no peaches. At the Sunoco station same answer, but the dear lady behind the counter said, “We have some at home.” She informed her family that I was headed to their house for the fruit. I was greeted by a smiling young woman and a very enthusiastic puppy. At both locations they would not accept payment but we exchanged hugs.

As I drove home, this gesture was an affirmation as to why I love living in this area. I shared this experience with our friends that evening and we all agreed that this is what Christmas is all about. But I feel that this family holds the spirit of Christmas in their hearts all year long. The dessert was yummy.

Christine Wnorowski

Cazenovia

