Letter: Baker High School thanks J-E for hosting musical

To the editor:
On Dec. 16 and 17, 2016, the Baker High School Musical Players presented “White Christmas” at Jordan-Elbridge High School. Because the Baker High School auditorium is under renovation, the Baldwinsville Central School District was in need of a facility to host our students as they rehearsed for and presented the musical. The Jordan-Elbridge School District generously offered us the use of its high school auditorium for our rehearsals and for three presentations of the musical.
On behalf of the Baldwinsville Central School District, its students, staff, administrators and board of education members, we would like to say “Thank You!” to everyone in the Jordan-Elbridge School District who made our musical possible.
A great deal of “blood, sweat and tears” goes into producing a successful musical, and anything that can facilitate the process is a boon to cast and crew. Jordan-Elbridge’s willingness to let the Baker High School Musical Players literally take over its theatre for our production was the best gift we could have received this holiday season.
We would especially like to recognize the following individuals for their cooperation and aid in producing a high caliber show:
Last school year the Baldwinsville Central School District began encouraging and emphasizing a spirit of collaboration in order for everyone to achieve their full potential.
The Jordan-Elbridge School District’s willingness to host such a large project in its newly renovated performing arts space has demonstrated this attitude.
Jordan-Elbridge staff and students sacrificed the use of their wonderful facility so that Baldwinsville would not miss a year of producing a musical.
The Baldwinsville Central School District is extremely fortunate and very grateful for the support of its neighbors in the Jordan-Elbridge School District.
Matthew J. McDonald, Acting Superintendent
Donald A. Root, Jr., Baker High School Principal
Colin Keating, Baker High School Choral Director
