John M. Graham, 66

John M. Graham, 66, of Camillus, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Watertown, he moved to Camillus in 1972. John graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School in 1968 and earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College in 1972. He was employed with Catholic Charities for 37 years before retiring in 2009.

John was an active communicant of Holy Family Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4114, Holy Name Society, Nocturnal Adoration Society, Golf League and Pastoral Council. He was also a member of the SECNY Federal Credit Union Credit Committee, United Way of CNY Community Impact Committee, the Board of Central New York Services and the West Genesee Marching Band Pit Crew.

John enjoyed being “Mr. Fix It” for everyone who needed help, traveling with his family and friends, golfing, taking pictures, especially of nature and sunsets, spending time at his family’s cottage on Pillar Point on Lake Ontario, smelling roses, watching SU games and coaching from the couch and watching hummingbirds and giving them each special names, but above all, loved spending time with his family and friends.

John was predeceased by his father, James; maternal grandparents, Aloysius and Elizabeth Reff; and paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Graham.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, the former Carol Ann Briceland; daughter, Katie (Marc) Battaglia of Syracuse; son, Dan (Rachel) of Fort Collins, CO; mother, Jane Graham of Watertown; sisters, Julie (Marshall) Goad of Belleair Bluffs, FL, Shelly (Mike) Graham-Randall of Oswego and Jill (Eric) Dittler of Cicero; brothers, Mike (Gail) of Webster, Mark (Judy) of Scarborough, ME, Joel (Karen) of Jamesville, Jim (Lisa Worden) of Watertown and Jay (Michelle) of Watertown; grandchildren, Logan and Liam Battaglia and Briceland Lucas-Thompson; sisters-in-law, Elaine Briceland of Ballston Spa, Moey Briceland of Camillus and Laurie (Tom) Lombardi of Slingerlands; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends called from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Holy Family Church. John was laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse, NY 13219 or to Catholic Charities, 1654 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Share condolences at buranichfh.com.

