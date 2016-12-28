J-D boys second, girls third at Mohawk Valley meet

For its work during the holiday break, each of the Jamesville-DeWitt indoor track and field teams would go to Tuesday’s Mohawk Valley Partner Relays at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, and both of them got close to the top spot.

In fact, the boys Red Rams, with 85 points, finished second in the 19-team field behind Liverpool, who won with 92 points. On the girls side, J-D had 73 points, putting it in third place as Cazenovia (88.5 points) edge Rome Free Academy (86 points) to win it.

Patrick Dye nearly won the individual boys mile, finishing in 4:32.73, inches behind New Hartford’s Josh Farmer (4:32.68), but Dye and Sam Glisson paired to win the team event in 9:34.10 over runner-up Marcellus (9:43.64) and the field. Dye and Adam Hyatt would take third place in the 1,000-meter run with total times adding to 5:53 flat.

Alex Carbacio’s winning time of 8.58 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, combined with Ryan Bradford’s fourth-place clocking of 8.96 seconds, left J-D victorious in 17.54 seconds, a full second clear of Liverpool (18.55 seconds) and the pack.

One more track win came in the 300-meter dash, when David Fikhman (37.43 seconds) and Mike Potamianos (37.47) went 1-2 among individuals, and a combined 1:14.90 left New Hartford (1;17.24) and everyone else behind.

Moving to field events, Murad Amurlayev and Donovan Coughlin were third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump, but their combined 37 feet 1 inch won as RFA was second, going 36’8”. Coughlin and Ryan Bradford took the triple jump by going 75’4” between them, with Central Valley Academy (72’9”) in second place.

Alan Gao and Luke Hobicka had total 3,200-meter times of 21:58.85, second to Liverpool’s 21:42.51. Parker Cote and Matt Kemmis were fourth in the 600-meter run in a combined 3:15.14.

Amurlayev and Seth Blair went a total of 14.41 seconds for sixth place in the 55-meter dash. Jacob Parry and Kangbo Li were seventh in the 800-meter run in a combined 4:58.51. Alex Le and Chris Blust teamed to clear 21 feet in the pole vault, second to Clinton’s 23-foot effort. Henry Middleton and Dan Thompson were sixth in the shot put with throws adding up to 69’ ¼”.

J-D girls star Alexandria Payne won three different individual and team events. Payne was victorious in the 55 hurdles in 8.76 seconds as no one else got close to breaking the nine-second mark. Payne and Allish McDevitt combined for 19.43 seconds to win as RFA (19.85 seconds) settled for second place.

Moving to the 300-meter dash, Payne won again, both with her individual time of 42.75 seconds and by helping Alexia Carr, who finished fourth (43.15 seconds) take team honors in 1:27.09, ahead of Cazenovia (1:29.77) and everyone else.

Then Payne went 16’10” in the long jump, nearly a foot ahead of the field, with Carr sixth and adding to a winning total of 32’1 ¼”. McDevitt returned with Allison Virgo to land third place in the triple jump with a combined 60’4 ½”.

Hannah Butler won the individual mile in a time of 5:16.60, and Sophia Vinciguerra was sixth (5:45.80) as their combined 11:02.40 pushed J-D far in front of the field as RFA (11:19.77) was second, more than 17 seconds behind.

Butler also won the 1,000-meter run in 3:06.20, more than 14 seconds clear of anyone else. Vinciguerra would pair with Amanda Semmel as their times of 3:48.40 meant fifth place in the 600.

Marianah Williams and Lauren Nandal, with total throws of 57 feet 7 inches, pulled away from West Canada (55’7 ½”) by nearly two feet to win the shot put. Laetticia Battle tied for third in the high jump, clearing 4’9”, and with Monica Hernandez-Olivera shared fourth (9 feet) on the team side with RFA and Clinton,

Abby Palin and Ayla Erwin were third in the 3,000-meter run in a total time of 23:53.72. Alexia Carr and Ava Wisniewski were sixth in the 55 sprint, posting 16.35 second between them.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story