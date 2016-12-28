Indoor track Bees get sweep at Jensen Relays

Ending 2016 with a victorious effort, the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams swept the boys and girls championships from the afternoon session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

The boys Bees piled up 118.5 points, well clear of Central Square (82 points) and 12 other sides. The girls event was closer, but B’ville, earning 96 points, held off West Genesee (87 points) for the top spot.’

Among the many boys Bees highlights were Evan Vannatta setting a school mark in the 800-meter run, going under two minutes with a time of one minute, 59.89 seconds. Vannatta and Josh Scholten won the team event in 4:20.86 over Auburn’s 4:23.77.

Later in the meet, Evan Vannatta won again, going 38.55 seconds to beat the field in the 300-meter dash, Vannatta and Hudson Miller to go 1:18.79 to beat Auburn (1:19.08) on the team side.

Moving to the 1,000-meter run, Garrett Vannatta and Connor McManus went 1-2, Vannatta winning in 2:44.54 and McManus close behind in 2:45.53 as the Bees, in 5:30.07, were more than 10 seconds ahead of Phoenix (5:40.97) in the second spot.

Yet another sweep came in the 600-meter run, with Kieran Sheridan pulling away to win in 1:24.72 as Kenny Stehle got second place in 1:31.08. In a time of 2:55.80, B’ville rolled past Central Square (3:07.66) to take first place.

In the 3,200-meter run, Ben Timmons won in 10:18.25 as he and John Kresovich held off Homer, 20:52.98 to the Trojans’ 20:55.06, to prevail. Moving to the 500-meter dash, Greg Porceng won in 1:08.73 as Michael Lawrence was third (1:14.19) and B’ville won again in 2:22.92 to WG’s 2:27.04.

Nate Jaquint and Stehle were second and third, respectively, in the 55-meter hurdles leading to a B’ville team victory in 17.34 seconds, nearly two seconds clear of Homer (19.33 seconds) and the field.

Brandon Brown and Justin Goodridge nearly won the 55-meter dash as they were second in the 55-meter dash in 14.15 seconds to West Genesee’s clocking of 14.09 seconds.Adam Davis and George Kresovich were third in the mile relay in a combined 9:36.19.

Austin Catalano and Tyler Luciano were second in the triple jump, their leaps of 76 feet 2 inches just behind Central Square’s 81’9 1/4″. Judson Fletcher and Andre Phillips were third in the weight throw, their tosses adding up to 64’5″, while Anthony Sellers and Dom Pedercini were sixth in the shot put with a combined 68’6″.

Jaeho Lee cleared 8’6″ in the pole vault, earning seventh-place points, while Kevin Schrank and Nate Jaquint were fifth in the long jump with total leaps of 33’7 1/4″.

For the B’ville girls in the Jensen Relays, Anna Demer and Elizabeth Fawwaz went a combined 11 minutes, 14.73 seconds to prevail in the mile relay over WG’s 11:22.79. Shylea Dukat and Mia Bolton posted combined times of 3:34.57 to edge WG (3:35.17) for the top spot in the 600.

Adriana Straughter, clearing 5 feet 4 inches, won the individual high jump and, paired with Karen Ekure, got the team title with fewer misses than Solvay, though both the Bees and Bearcats cleared 9’7″.

B’ville also won a field event, the weight throw, where Danielle Marsell and Anna Miller had total throws of 52 feet 9 inches to push past Homer (52’2 3/4″) for the top spot.

Leah Carpenter and Nadine Dickter went a combined 24:06.34, second to WG (22:42.16) in the 3,000-meter run. Maria Henwood and Emme Foote were third in the 300 in 1:31.09. Natalie Farnett and Lindsay Guild got fifth place in the 500 in 3:08.76.

Straughter and Allyson Surowick were third in the 55 hurdles in 20.91 seconds, with Ekure and Katie Weaver third in the 55 sprint in 15.68 seconds. Sarah Klein and Makayla Spicer were third in the 1,000 (7:00.46) as Allie Carulli and Emily Zucco were sixth in the 800 in 6:16.67.

Dukat and Natalie Farnett had combined long jumps of 27’9″ to get fourth place. Anna Miller, third in the individual shot put in 28’4 1/4″, paired with Kyra Sattler for sixth place on the team side. Lauren Place was third in the pole vault, clearing 6’6″, while Marina Blasi and Mackenzie Randolph were fifth (54’11 1/2″) in the triple jump.

